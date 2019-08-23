No sell outs for AEW on TNT in Pittsburgh and Charleston

The streak of consecutively selling out arenas for AEW on TNT was broken as AEW failed to sell out tickets that went on sale today for live shows in Pittsburgh and Charleston.

While tickets for the Pittsburgh live show at the Petersen Events Center sold well, there’s still plenty of seats available at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston. But both shows remain well available and not close to a sell out.

AEW sold out Washington, Boston, and Philadelphia on day one of ticket sales however thousands of tickets went back on the secondary market as ticket scalpers and bots had a field day scooping up tons of tickets for re-sale.

