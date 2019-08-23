NJPW “Super J-Cup 2019 – Day 1” Results – August 22, 2019 – Tacoma, Washington
1. Karl Fredericks and Jyushin Thunder Liger defeated Ren Narita and Shota Umino
2. Super J-Cup 2019 1st Round Match
Soberano Jr. defeated Rocky Romero
3. Super J-Cup 2019 1st Round Match
TJP defeated Clark Connors
4. Super J-Cup 2019 1st Round Match
Caristico defeated BUSHI
5. Super J-Cup 2019 1st Round Match
Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Jonathan Gresham
6. Super J-Cup 2019 1st Round Match
El Phantasmo defeated Robbie Eagles
7. Super J-Cup 2019 1st Round Match
Dragon Lee defeated YOH
8. Super J-Cup 2019 1st Round Match
SHO defeated Taiji Ishimori
9. Super J-Cup 2019 1st Round Match
Will Ospreay defeated Amazing Red