NJPW “Super J-Cup 2019 – Day 1” Results – August 22, 2019 – Tacoma, Washington

Aug 23, 2019 - by Michael Riba

1. Karl Fredericks and Jyushin Thunder Liger defeated Ren Narita and Shota Umino

2. Super J-Cup 2019 1st Round Match
Soberano Jr. defeated Rocky Romero

3. Super J-Cup 2019 1st Round Match
TJP defeated Clark Connors

4. Super J-Cup 2019 1st Round Match
Caristico defeated BUSHI

5. Super J-Cup 2019 1st Round Match
Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Jonathan Gresham

6. Super J-Cup 2019 1st Round Match
El Phantasmo defeated Robbie Eagles

7. Super J-Cup 2019 1st Round Match
Dragon Lee defeated YOH

8. Super J-Cup 2019 1st Round Match
SHO defeated Taiji Ishimori

9. Super J-Cup 2019 1st Round Match
Will Ospreay defeated Amazing Red

