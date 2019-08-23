Nikki on Cena: “I do feel like John is a soulmate of mine”

On a recent episode of the Bella Podcast, Nikki answered fan questions about various subjects. One topic that came up was John Cena, who publicly proposed to Nikki at WrestleMania 33. The two would split a year later. Here’s what Nikki had to say (transcript via Fightful) on Cena.

“The one thing that I can’t tell you from my point of view and my emotions and my perspective, you know, I just towards the end started to become a miserable person. I was very, very unhappy. I would ask myself questions every day. ‘Why am I feeling this way? I have not only this beautiful, successful man, who has a heart of gold, who’s an amazing person. I live in these gorgeous homes. I have these gorgeous things.’ And I would understand that when you would look at my life, it was like, how was this girl becoming so unhappy? And honestly, it’s still questions I asked myself today. Like, I’m still trying to get over my break-up.”

“I do feel like John is a soulmate of mine. [Brie Bella is] one. I do feel like Artem is one. I really feel a soulmate connection with [Artem] and with John. And we both have said this. I have unconditional love for him. We were such a great couple, but our lives didn’t work. And that’s what I think– sometimes people, when they get into marriage, they don’t realize that marriage is beyond just loving someone. You are joining a life together. It’s a partnership. It’s so many things that those are things, unfortunately, you have to look at and I look at my marriage just being different than what John and I were gonna have.”