Jon Moxley Out of All Out; PAC to Face Kenny Omega

Aug 23, 2019 - by Michael Riba

Jon Moxley has revealed that he has developed a severe case of MRSA and will miss AEW All Out.

However, AEW has announced that PAC will replace him in the scheduled match against Kenny Omega.

Moxley has made new statements as well:

