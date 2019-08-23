Jon Moxley Out of All Out; PAC to Face Kenny Omega

Jon Moxley has revealed that he has developed a severe case of MRSA and will miss AEW All Out.

I'm absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I'd rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn't be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out . — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

However, AEW has announced that PAC will replace him in the scheduled match against Kenny Omega.

#AEWAllOut

Saturday, August 31st, 2019 – @Sears_Centre – Chicago, IL

PAC vs KENNY OMEGA

LIVE on Pay Per View pic.twitter.com/4NxCmK2KQJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2019

Moxley has made new statements as well:

I apologize to all involved, most importantly the fans. I am incredibly frustrated and pissed off. I'll have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in my elbow and be done with it for good. Should be a quick recovery so I will be 100% for AEW Wednesday nights on TNT. — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

Still, I expect All out to be an amazing ppv and hope all the fans out there looking for an alternative tune in. You will be blown away by AEW and be excited to be a wrestling fan. I'm looking forward to watching as a fan myself — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019