MLW announces Austin Aries vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Austin Aries has trash talked Teddy Hart all summer and now the youngest member of the Hart Foundation is stepping forward to defend the honor of his mentor as Brian Pillman Jr. collides with Aries in Dallas.

MLW today announced Austin Aries vs. Brian Pillman Jr. at MLW: War Chamber at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on September 7. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $10 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Since returning to MLW in June, Austin Aries has made his intentions clear: he wants the World Middleweight Championship.

The self-proclaimed “Hart Hunter” and belt collector has been mouthing off on FUSION and across the US as he campaigns for a shot at the World Middleweight belt.

Brian Pillman Jr., the explosive young upstart has taken exception to Aries’ controversial comments and now looks to score the biggest win of his career over the decorated world class wrestler in Aries.

But what if Aries defeats Pillman? Does this set in motion a championship bout against Pillman’s mentor Teddy Hart?

Find out September 7 in Dallas.

Confirmed for September 7:

FIRST-EVER WAR CHAMBER MATCH

The Von Erichs, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & ??? (cornered by Kevin Von Erich) vs. CONTRA Unit

2/3 FALLS WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

The Hart Foundation vs. The Dynasty (c)

Austin Aries vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

A tribute to Gary Hart

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Salina de la Renta • LA Park • Mance Warner • Timothy Thatcher • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • Jimmy Havoc • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Gringo Loc • Zenshi • Air Wolf • Ace Austin • The Spirit Squad and more!

Matches and more wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

VIP ticket holders special access starting at 5:30 p.m.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.