Update On The Status of the Street Profits In NXT (SPOILERS)

It was reported last week that the Street Profits lost the NXT tag team titles to the Undisputed Era during the NXT tapings at Full Sail University. This led some to believe that the team were set to go to the main roster, since they had already been making appearances backstage on RAW. However, Dave Meltzer reports that the Profits are expected to remain on NXT for the foreseeable future. Nothing about the current situation has changed. They will continue to wrestle on NXT and make non-wrestling appearances on RAW.