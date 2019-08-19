Tony Schiavone reportedly signs with All Elite Wrestling

PWInsider.com is reporting that Tony Schiavone has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling although it has not been officially announced yet.

Schiavone has been in the business for over three decades, making his debut in 1983, working for Jim Crockett Promotions, WWE, WCW, and MLW. He is best known as the lead voice of WCW’s Monday Nitro where his “greatest night in the history of our sport” line on many shows is still part of wrestling jokes till today. He was recently announced to be returning to Major League Wrestling where he serves as their commentator for their TV show MLW Fusion.

PWInsider adds that up until last week, Schiavone was being pursued by WWE to join the team. He worked for the promotion for one year between 1989 and 1990 before heading to WCW. He agreed to join AEW late in the week although at this point it remains to be seen what happens with his MLW gig.