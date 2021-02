Expected to be announced on #RAW; the new 2-hour #NXT airing on USA Network as soon as Wed Sept 18, head-to-head with AEW that starts Oct 2. News regarding locations, live VS taped, main roster crossover & availability on Network will be very interesting. The war is on it seems! pic.twitter.com/hjpv1HjqoO

— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) August 19, 2019