Sasha Banks to be the guest of Jerry Lawler on King’s Court tonight on Raw

WWE announced that Jerry “The King” Lawler will be hosting another King’s Court segment tonight on Monday Night Raw with special guest Sasha Banks.

Banks returned last week and attacked both Natalya and Becky Lynch in her first appearance in over four months. The former champ walked away after losing the Women’s Tag Team titles at WrestleMania and didn’t resurface until last week.

Lawler recently hosted a King’s Court with Trish Stratus on the Smackdown from his hometown in Memphis, Tennessee. On that night, the match between Stratus and Flair at SummerSlam was made official.

Announced also for tonight are two King of the Ring matches with Samoa Joe vs Cesaro and Cedric Alexander vs Sami Zayn. AJ Styles vs Braun Strowman is also on the card for the United States title.