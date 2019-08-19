Matt Taven says he modeled his career after Alex Shelley’s

“Alex Shelley is one of those guys that when I was getting into wrestling, I was watching Alex Shelley all the time. He’s one of those guys that I modeled my career after because I thought that was the way to do things – going to Mexico and Japan and learning all of these different styles. To me, I don’t think he gets enough credit. People kind of sleep on his legacy. To me being a big wrestling fan, this is a proving ground night since we’re here in ROH. It’s a big night to prove myself against a guy I have nothing but respect for.”

source: Wrestling Inc.