AJ Lee to co-write new GLOW comic book series

Former WWE Divas champion AJ Lee will be one of the writers of the upcoming GLOW vs. The Babyface comic book along with Lucifer and Dexter actress Aimee Garcia.

“As huge fans of the Netflix series, Aimee and I are thrilled and honored to get our hands on the ladies of GLOW,” AJ said. “Aimee’s experience in acting and my experience in pro-wrestling makes us a formidable tag team with a unique perspective to truly channel the voices of these hilarious heroines. Our mission as writing partners is to represent diverse, complex, and unbreakable female characters, which is why GLOW feels like the perfect fit.”

Garcia added, “I’m a huge fan of GLOW. I grew up reading comics and never saw myself represented in them, so I’m excited to explore these trailblazing characters and create the change for the next generation. AJ and I are basically writing for our younger selves.”

The four-part GLOW vs The Babyface will launch in November and will be published by IDW Publishing. The synopsis for the comic book reads, “A news anchor who’s determined to convince everyone who’ll listen that wrestling can and will corrupt the youth of America. But even as they’re struggling to convince everyone else — and themselves — that they’re not a bad influence on children, they find themselves responsible for a preteen runaway who’s been living under the ring.”

You can see the covers of the first issue, drawn by by Veronica Fish, Nicole Goux and Catherine Nodet, below.