Triple H Explains Why NXT Can Have Longer Storylines Than Raw or Smackdown

In a new video posted to the WWE Performance Center YouTube account, Triple H spoke about the backstage process in NXT. The WWE EVP spoke with Josiah Williams and was asked about why NXT tends to have longer-term storylines than are on the main roster. The Game talked about how the NXT taping schedule facilitates longer story arcs, and highlighted how having to think on the fly when injuries happen have led to necessity being the mother of invention that great stories and feuds come out of.

“I think — a little of it’s both,” he said when asked if the longer storylines are intentional or something that happened over time. “I think there’s intention there to run long-term storylines, and to keep those story arcs going when you can. But some of it is, it’s just how it ended up, because we have the luxury of not having to write three hours of live television every week or get through multiple hours of that with multiple PPVs in a short period of time. When you have a monthly PPV and three hours of live TV every week like you do with Raw, that is an exponentially different way of writing that makes you have to go through stuff faster and burn through things. When you can do it on a much more, you know, one-hour, much slower pace and you can tell that story where you’re not bombarded by, at all times, you can make that last a lot longer and draw it over time.”

He continued, “And then some of those storylines are also things that I find, I’m sure a lot of people do that write stuff like this, for us, things happen. Injuries happen, where you have to change your thinking on something. In the middle of a storyline and Ciampa gets injured, you have to go a completely different way. But sometimes the genius comes out of that chaos, where something happens and in the moment where it happens, you think ‘Oh my god, this has ruined everything about this.’ So you make a left and it ends up being better. And when you come back to it, you’re almost like, ‘Wow, that turned out better than we actually had laid out.’ So sometimes that genius comes out of it, you know. The genius moment is something that you didn’t intend on, but kind of fell into your lap.”