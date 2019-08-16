Roman Reigns signs new multi-year deal with WWE

Aug 16, 2019 - by Colin Vassallo

Former WWE and Universal champion Roman Reigns has penned a new deal which will keep him employed by WWE for the foreseeable future.

His signing was a foregone conclusion as Reigns is one of the faces of WWE and an important part of the company both in terms of television as well as community relations.

“WWE is my home. The @WWEUniverse is family. And I got plentttttty of big fights left,” Reigns wrote in a tweet after WWE announced his new multi-year contract.

Reigns has been employed by WWE since 2010, starting in Florida Championship Wrestling, then moving to NXT, and eventually to the main roster where he the Heavyweight, Universal, Intercontinental, U.S., and Tag Team titles as well as the Royal Rumble.Roman

