NXT SEBRING RESULTS FOR August 16, 2019

Via Billy Rouse:

Highlands News-Sun Center in Sebring, FL

On my uncle’s birthday and the night my 9 year old niece sees her first WWE show ever, NXT is Live! I’m “the Real Deal” Billy Rouse I’m back , and here’s the quick results and notes for NXT Sebring!

PRESHOW MEET & GREET

Xia Li, Boa & Denzel Dejournette

SHOW RESULTS

Ligero defeated Angel Garza (Sebring debut for both)

Xia Li & Boa lost to Reina González & Cameron Grimes w/ Rhea Ripley

Kona Reeves defeated Ilya Dragunov

Cesar Bononi lost to Denzel Dejournette

Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Bartheau) lost to Breezango (Sebring debut)

INTERMISSION

Cal Bloom & Mohammad Fahim lost to Matt Menard & Jeff Parker (3.0)

Arturo Ruas (Sebring debut) VS “Kiwi Buzzsaw” Travis Banks

Kay Lee Ray (Sebring debut) defeated Tegan Nox (Sebring return from injury)

MAIN EVENT FOR THE NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Kassius Ohno lost to Velveteen Dream via DQ

Joe & Mark Coffey ran in for the DQ. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch for the save.

Six Man Tag Team Match

Velveteen Dream, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated Kassius Ohno, Joe & Mark Coffey (Sebring debut)

A lot of debuts again for Sebring events. Thank you and good night!