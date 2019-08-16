NXT Rumored For Jump To USA, Live Two-Hour Runtime

If this rumor is true, then it would signal that WWE is taking AEW very seriously.

PWInisder reports that there has been a pitch within WWE to move NXT to the USA Network on Wednesday nights, increasing the run time from one to two hours. The pitch would also see air live each week from Full Sail University in Florida. If the WWE went with the idea, NXT would make the move on October 2, the same day that AEW makes its debut on TNT.

This is only a rumor for now, and not official. WWE has yet to comment.