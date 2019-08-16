AAA announces key superstar match-ups for “Invading NY”

The world’s premier Mexican pro wrestling organization, Lucha Libre AAA, has announced the key match-ups featuring the renowned superstar wrestlers, or luchadores, scheduled to appear at their “Invading NY” event in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on the eve of Mexican Independence Day, Sunday, September 15th, at 6 p.m.

Many of the match ups follow up on storylines started at Triplemania XXVII on August 3rd in Mexico City which featured popular luchadores La Parka, Blue Demon Jr, Dr. Wagner Jr, Pentagón Jr., Fénix, Psycho Clown, Texano Jr., Taurus, and others.

These match-ups will also continue at the “Invading LA” event scheduled for Sunday, October 13, 6 p.m. at the Forum in Los Angeles.