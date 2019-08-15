King of the Ring semi-finals to be held at MSG

The semi-finals of the year’s King of the Ring tournament will be taking place at the Madison Square Garden Raw and Smackdown tapings which will be held back-to-back on September 9 and 10.

WWE announced the return of the single-elimination tournament on Monday during Raw with 16 WWE Superstars competing, eight from Raw and eight from Smackdown. Those competing are Baron Corbin, Cedric Alexander, Cesaro, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, and The Miz for Raw and Ali, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Chad Gable, Elias, Kevin Owens, and Shelton Benjamin for Smackdown.

The finals are expected to take place at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view next month.

Tickets for both Raw and Smackdown at MSG remain available with WWE not even close of selling out either show just yet. For more ticket information go to http://go.msg.com/WWE2019.