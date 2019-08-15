Rumor Killer On Dolph Ziggler Requesting His WWE Release

A significant rumor surrounding Dolph Ziggler wanting his release from the WWE popped up today, but according to a report, the rumor is completely untrue. The rumor initially stated that Ziggler requested his release from the company, with a deal between Ziggler and McMahon supposedly put in place via a handshake stating After SummerSlam he is a free agent… According to the rumor, McMahon broke the deal, and would not be letting Ziggler out of his deal no matter the scenario.

Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer forums, however, he claims the rumor is not true in the slightest