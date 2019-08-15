Ronda Rousey lands an acting gig

9-1-1 is about to get a dose of WWE star power. The Fox first responder drama will welcome WWE star Ronda Rousey in Season 3 as a new firefighter helping out the team lead by Peter Krause’s Bobby. The show just released their first teaser for the upcoming season, featuring a massive tsunami preparing to hit Santa Monica.

Rousey is set to play Lena Bosko, a “stoic and fearless member of the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 136 who leaps into action to save lives when a disaster hits,” according to a description released by Deadline.

