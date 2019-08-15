Rock N Roll Express to Challenge for ROH World Tag Team Titles
ROH announced on Wednesday that the former NWA World Tag Team Champions and WWE Hall of Famers will get a title shot against the Briscoes at the show. You can see the announcement post below.
The show takes place on August 25th from Nashville, Tennessee and will stream for HonorClub.
THE LEGENDARY ROCK 'N' ROLL EXPRESS GET A SHOT AT THE ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS IN NASHVILLE AUGUST 25TH!
Read More: https://t.co/ZDY3Jx92sc
🎟https://t.co/hkSK4iX4yh pic.twitter.com/GZrXXDR1C4
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 14, 2019