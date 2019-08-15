Rock N Roll Express to Challenge for ROH World Tag Team Titles

Aug 15, 2019 - by James Walsh

ROH announced on Wednesday that the former NWA World Tag Team Champions and WWE Hall of Famers will get a title shot against the Briscoes at the show. You can see the announcement post below.

The show takes place on August 25th from Nashville, Tennessee and will stream for HonorClub.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Heather Monroe

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal