nZo and CaZXL discuss being fired by WWE

FoxNews.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstars nZo (aka Enzo Amore) and CaZXL (aka Big Cass). CaZXL discussed speaking to Vince McMahon before he was let go from the WWE. nZo talked about how his work in music was always his Plan A while wrestling was his “Plan B.” Below are some highlights.

nZo on his promos with Cass: “For six years, me and Cass wrote promos without cursing, without eliciting a cheap pop, getting people to recite things with us. That was never ever done before. I already proved to myself I could do that. That’s easy.”

nZo on the news of his firing: “The news that I got let go by the WWE came as a real hit to me as a human. I felt like I put a good effort forth for six years to prove to a company that had the trust in me to hand me a microphone every night. That’s the lifeblood of our company. In that moment I was angry. I was as angry as I’d ever been. But that subsided and in time I think that the thing that got me the most was the disappointment of the people that I potentially let down.”

nZo on having a plan B: “When your body gives out, when you get a concussion and you get knocked out cold in a ring, you better have a backup plan and mine has always been Plan A — music. Plan B was wrestling. Plan B is just another way to make Plan A work.”

CaZXL on his firing by WWE: “[The firing] didn’t come as a shock to me. I was pretty out of control for a few months. The night after ‘Money in the Bank,’ I had main-evented the house show with Daniel Bryan. When I came back from the match, I was told, ‘You have a meeting with Vince [McMahon] tomorrow at noon at the building,’ and I knew it right then and there what was going to go down.”

CaZXL on chatting with Vince McMahon for an hour when it happened: “We chatted for about an hour. It was a really good talk. And that was the end of my tenure with WWE. Before I left the room Vince looked me in the eye and he said, ‘You walk out of this building with your head held high. You did nothing wrong.’ So it’s exactly what I did. It was unfortunate but I was just not in a good place and I had changed as a human being.”

CaZXL on his advice for dealing with depression: “Don’t bottle it down. Go see a psychiatrist, go talk to somebody about it. Don’t keep it to yourself. The worst thing you could do. It’s going to end in disaster … Take the right steps to get better — whatever it is, medication, talk therapy, whatever you need to do. Do it because if you let this keep going on, it’s going to end in an absolute disaster.”

CaZXL on Michael Lombardi giving him another chance: “A lot of people out there had written me off and nobody wanted to give me a chance. Michael Lombardi had some faith in me … He gave me the opportunity to wrestle Jon Moxley on a show in New Jersey, and that’s where things started to turn around for me and [nZo] because we represented ourselves really well.”