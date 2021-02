Cody on Orange Cassidy: “He’s a great & fun pro wrestler”

A fan asked Cody Rhodes about the hiring of Orange Cassidy. The fan wanted to know how AEW could justify hiring Orange Cassidy because they didn’t think he was serious enough for the company. Cody answered, “Easily. He’s a great & fun pro wrestler. The show is 100% sports-based, but the competitors are vastly different in style and delivery.”