WWE introduces the latest class of signees

The latest WWE Performance Center class contains a number of independent talents and athletes.

The biggest name out of this class is current EVOLVE and WWN champion Austin Theory, real name Austin White. He was most recently shown on-camera at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, sitting in the crowd.

Santana Garrett, who has had runs in WOW and Impact Wrestling, has also signed with WWE. She has previously worked NXT dates for a number of years as an enhancement talent and was also part of the 2017 Mae Young Classic, where she was eliminated in the first round by Piper Niven.

The rest of the class includes:

Tehuti Miles, who previously attended tryouts in 2017 and 2018. Has wrestled previously in the Maryland independent scene.

EJ Ndunka, who has played in the CFL, IFL and AFL and has also become a champion bodybuilder. He previously attended tryouts in December 2018 and an earlier tryout in April of this year.

Aleksandar Jaksic, who has trained under Santino Marella and Alex Wright. He has been wrestling in Germany under the name LX Ken.

Briana Brandy, a hip-hop artist who has toured with Soulja Boy and Jadakiss in the past and is also a boxing trainer. She previously attended a tryout in June of 2017.

Rita Reis, a Ju-Jitsu world champion, winning gold in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in 2017. She has also won medals in judo.

Marcos Gomes, a Brazilian who has also trained in Jiu-jJtsu but also instructs Muay Thai.

Catalina Garcia, a Chilean who has wrestled under the name Jessy in the independent scene for promotions such as Revolucion Lucha Libre and Caldenstino.

Source: WrestlingObserver.com