Sonya Deville: “I am a ﬁrm believer that I am who I am today because of sports”

Parade.com posted an interview with WWE superstar Sonya Deville. Here is she asked…

“How do you think the sport empowered you as a woman? As a lesbian?



“Being a lifelong athlete, I am a ﬁrm believer that I am who I am today because of sports. Not only did it give me structure and a solid foundation, but it gave me a sense of failure and how to overcome failure. In sports, you deal with disappointment often, but it’s how you handle it and come back from it that shapes you. All these lessons are transferable to life and have really helped me with the adversities I’ve had to deal with in life. Being a part of the WWE, I am blessed to have a platform both on social media and TV, with that platform I am able to spread my message and share my story. Four years ago, I wasn’t even openly gay, then I came out on national TV on WWE’s Tough Enough. Although it caught me off guard and I wasn’t by any means prepared to tell the world my truth, the fact that it was public made me almost have to face my truth. The last four years since then has been a forever evolving journey of self-acceptance and now also helping others realize it’s okay to be whoever you are, and to love whomever you love.”