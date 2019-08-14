Bound For Glory 2019 almost sold out

Bound For Glory is almost sold out with only a few tickets left for purchase on EventBrite.com.

The location is being configured to accommodate 500 seats plus general admission and so far, only 28 seats remain plus some GA tickets. General admission cost $25, while the Golden Circle tickets are going for $60 and the Titanium first row seats are $300.

The 2019 Bound For Glory event will take place from The Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park, Illinois on October 20. For more ticket info and to purchase go to EventBrite.com.