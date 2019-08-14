8/14/19 WWE NXT UK Results

-Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph are on commentary.

1. Singles Match; if Webster wins, Mark Andrews earns a match against James Drake

Flash Morgan Webster defeated Mark Coffey

-Toni Storm is interviewed. She says they have a huge party coming up in Cardiff and says Kay Lee Ray says a lot of things. She says she will be ready for Ray at TakeOver.

-“Brick By Brick” by Junior is the official theme song for NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.

-Piper Niven and Rhea Ripley brawl backstage before being separated by referees.

2. Travis Banks defeated Kenny Williams

-Noam Dar was on commentary for the match. After the match, Banks stares Dar down as Dar sarcastically claps for him.

-Kassius Ohno is shown getting ready for his match backstage.

3. Nina Samuels defeated Isla Dawn

-Footage from the match between Dave Mastiff and Joe Coffey from last week, which ended in a double count-out, is shown. Sid Scala and Johnny Saint announce that Mastiff and Coffey will have a rematch at TakeOver, and it will be a Last Man Standing Match.

-Ilja Dragunov is shown warming up for his match backstage.

-Footage of Walter running a session in a wrestling school is shown. He beats down a couple of the guys and calls one of them Tyler Bate. He challenges Bate to meet him face-to-face on next week’s shown. Vic Joseph says that Bate has accepted.

-Next week, The Hunt takes on Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.

4. Kassius Ohno defeated Ilja Dragunov