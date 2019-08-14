8/14/19 WWE NXT Recap

The show opens with a video recap of the matches and moments from NXT TakeOver: Toronto II this past Saturday night. The opening credits roll. Beth Phoenix, Mauro Ranallo, and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) vs. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake) (w/Jaxson Ryker)

Fandango and Cutler start the match. Cutler delivers a forearm and goes for a sunset flip, but Fandango keeps his balance and delivers a leg drop. Fandango sends Cutler to the floor and tags in Breeze. Breeze delivers a forearm shot and then drops Blake with a back body drop. Breeze tosses Cutler back into the ring, but Blake tags in. Fandango and Cutler get involved and Ryker knocks Breeze down from behind. Blake delivers a back-breaker and goes for the cover, but Breeze kicks out. Blake delivers another back-breaker and goes for another cover, but Breeze kicks out again. Cutler tags in and drops Breeze to the mat and goes for the cover, but Breeze kicks out once more. Cutler delivers a suplex and goes for another cover, but Breeze kicks out again. Cutler applies a rear chin-lock and Blake tags in. Breeze delivers an enzuiguri to Cutler and then goes to tag Fandango, but Ryker pulls him to the floor.

The referee ejects Ryker from ringside and Breeze sends Cutler to the floor and tags in Fandango. Fandango delivers clotheslines and chops to Blake and then delivers a power slam. Fandango delivers a power slam to Cutler and then kicks him out of the ring as he delivers a DDT to Blake. Fandango goes up top, but Blake drops him with a clothesline. Blake takes him to the corner and tags in Cutler. Blake delivers a Frankensteiner and Cutler connects with a diving headbutt. Cutler goes for the cover, but Breeze tackles Blake on top of Cutler to break the cover. Blake tags back in, but Fandango sends he and Cutler to the floor and tags in Breeze. Fandango takes Cutler and Blake out with a suicide dive and Breeze gets Blake back into the ring. Fandango tags back in and delivers a catapult elbow drop to Blake and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Fandango

—

Highlights from the Triple Threat Match between The Velveteen Dream, Pete Dunne, and Roderick Strong, in which Dream retained the NXT North American Championship, air. Dunne is interviewed and he says if it wasn’t for Dream, he would be starting another title reign right now. Dunne says he knows Dream did what he had to to to retain the title, but he is going to do what he need to do to take the title from him.

Jordan Myles warms up backstage. He takes on Cameron Grimes in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament later tonight. A recap of the tournament then airs.

—

Corey Taylor of Slipknot says he hopes fans enjoyed TakeOver and enjoyed “Unsainted” being the theme song for the event.

Highlights from the tag team match between The Street Profits and Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, in which The Street Profits retained the NXT Tag Team Championship, are shown. Fish and O’Reilly are shown backstage after the match looking for William Regal, but they are interrupted by Cathy Kelly. Fish says they were supposed to start the prophecy and O’Reilly wants to know when it became legal to pin the illegal man in the match. A camera angle then appears to show Fish tagging into the match before O’Reilly was pinned.

—

A closer look at Io Shirai’s “Descent into Darkness” is shown.

—

Highlights from the match between Shayna Baszler and Mia Yim, in which Baszler retained the NXT Women’s Championship, air. After the match, Baszler simply says, “And still,” and walks away.

Highlights from the Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano, in which Cole retained the NXT Championship, air.

Cameron Grimes is shown getting ready for his match. The Finals of NXT Breakout Tournament are next.

—

Footage of the brawl between Matt Riddle and Killain Dain from TakeOver is shown. They will go one-on-one next week.

—

Match #2 – NXT Breakout Tournament Final Match: Jordan Myles vs. Cameron Grimes

They lock up and battle against the ropes. Grimes applies a waist-lock, but Myles turns it into a wrist-lock. Grimes counters back into the waist-lock and then applies a head-lock. Grimes drops Myles with a shoulder tackle, but Myles comes back with a few kicks to Grimes to send him to the floor. Grimes comes back with a forearm shot on the floor and then tosses him back into the ring. Grimes stomps on Myles in the corner and delivers a chop. Grimes rakes Myles’s eyes and slams him into the turnbuckle. Grimes goes for the cover, but Myles kicks out at two. Grimes delivers right hands and then applies a fish hook. Grimes turns it into an arm bar and then drops Myles with a clothesline. Grimes goes for the cover, but Myles kicks out. Grimes goes back to the arm bar, but Myles counters and takes him down with an arm-drag and then a Dragon Screw leg-whip.

Myles delivers a series of left hands and then drops Grimes with a clubbing shot. Myles trips Grimes up and delivers a basement dropkick. Grimes goes to the floor, but Myles delivers a penalty kick. Myles tosses Grimes back into the ring and goes up top. He connects with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Grimes kicks out at two. Myles climbs again, but Grimes cuts him off. Grimes slams Myles to the mat and goes for the cover, but Myles kicks out at two. Grimes delivers a back elbow, but Grimes catches him with a clubbing shot and a German suplex. Myles goes for the cover, but Grimes kicks out. Grimes slams the ropes into Myles’s throat, but Myles comes back with a few quick kicks. Grimes goes for a clothesline, but Myles dodges it. Grimes delivers a power slam and goes for the cover, but Myles kicks out at two.

Grimes delivers right hands and sens him off the ropes. Grimes delivers a roundhouse kick and tries to slam him in the corner, but Myles stops it. Myles kicks Grimes in the head and delivers a brain buster. Myles goes up top and hits the Midnight Star and gets the pin fall.

Winner of the NXT Breakout Tournament: Jordan Myles

-After the match, William Regal presents Myles with a contract for a future NXT title match of his choosing.