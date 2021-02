https://t.co/GkgocL1wIL

if vampiro ever entertained you,please donate to his GoFundMe.this biz can be demanding,not give much back. we need to help those who entertained,inspired, or just cool people to those in the biz or to fans.started watching him when I discovered lucha 91

— Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) August 13, 2019