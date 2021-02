NJPW announces first round matches for the Super J-Cup

Left side of the bracket —

Will Ospreay vs. Amazing Red

SHO vs. Taiji Ishimori

Clark Connors vs. TJP

Robbie Eagles vs. El Phantasmo

Right side of the bracket —

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Jonathan Gresham

YOH vs. Dragon Lee

Caristico vs. BUSHI

Rocky Romero vs. Soberano Jr.