More notes on Roman Reigns, Lisa Marie Varon, Renee Michelle, and Jerry Lawler
– Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Roman Reigns has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. The exact duration is not yet known.
– AML Wrestling announced that Renee Michelle is now part of their women’s division.
View this post on Instagram
You saw her compete in the WWE Mae Young Classic and, most recently, you’ve been watching her on WWE TV. Now Renee Michelle is the newest member of the AML Wrestling Ladies Night Out Women’s Division. 🔥 It just keeps getting better. We’re excited about our partnership with @titlematchnetwork! Stay tuned.
– “The King” is returning to the ring…
Everytime you open your mouth, stupid comes out! https://t.co/v4pRxfytYG
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) August 13, 2019
– Upcoming…
Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections