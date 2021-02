“I can’t wrestle any more, I don’t live in the past”

“It’s a tremendous opportunity and an honor to follow Raw. That’s the audience that built me and supported me for all those years. I’m following the world from which I came from. But I can’t wrestle any more, I don’t live in the past. I’m happy I was ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, but I also want to show people who and what Steve Austin is all about.”

source: SI.com