Video: Sasha Banks returns to WWE TV

Via Marc Middleton’s RAW recap:

Natalya says she taps out and admits Becky was the better woman. Natalya says she has a dislocated elbow and will be undergoing an MRI tomorrow. Natalya says this is where she’s supposed to take back what she said about Becky but she doesn’t regret a damn thing. Natalya doesn’t know when or where, but she says she and Becky will do this again.

Natalya now wants to share something special with the fans. She recalls how her dad, the late WWE Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart said he was proud of her. Natalya says today marks one year since The Anvil died. The music interrupts and out comes Sasha Banks making her return.

Sasha gets a pop and stops to greet fans at ringside. She enters the ring and hugs Natalya. They have some friendly words and Banks goes for a mic but turns to drop Natalya out of nowhere. The crowd goes wild with a mixed reaction. Banks takes off her purple wig and reveals new blue hair. Banks pounds on Natalya as a “holy shit!” chant breaks out. Banks sends Natalya into the corner and continues the beatdown. Banks tosses Natalya to the floor and follows. Banks sends Natalya into the steel steps and a “thank you Sasha!” chant breaks out. Banks with another shot into the steps.

Banks brings Natalya back in the ring and brings a steel chair. Banks with a running kick to the head and more stomps. The music interrupts and out comes Lynch. The Man rushes the ring and starts brawling with Banks. Banks takes it to the floor and sends Lynch into the barrier a few times. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Banks grabs the steel chair and smacks Lynch over the back with it, and again, and again. Banks unloads with chair shots over Lynch’s back.

– Back from the break and we get replays from Sasha Banks’ return.

Ouch! Right on the back on Becky’s head! Tell you what though, this turn is exactly what Sasha needed! NXT heel Sasha is absolute money. The Boss VS The Man. Hello you! pic.twitter.com/QtvdlB4Z6D — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) August 13, 2019











