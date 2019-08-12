Lots more on a wrestling hero and what we can do in our own lives

In my last blog, I talked what former independent wrestler Jeremy Ganger did on August 3 when a madman attacked Ned Peppers bar in Dayton, OH and killed 9 dead and injured 27. Ganger was working as the bouncer for Ned Peppers in Dayton, OH, and barred the shooter’s path into the bar, where many more would have been killed or injured.

But he did a lot more. Brooke Baldwin of CNN announced in her interviews on Tuesday of a manager at Ned Peppers that Jeremy Ganger grabbed the rifle too. While not specifically naming Ganger, his manager was on air on CNN telling the world what he did. Ganger, while having been hit by shrapnel, was in tears saying to his manager that he wished he could have done more.

Ganger himself finally did an interview late last week with Cincinnati’s WCPO TV in which he said, in part: “My job’s the door…I protect the customers and my guys that work there as well, all the staff members, so when I saw the chance to step up and help do my job, my part, that’s all it was. My job. I would’ve died before that guy came in…Our patrons are more important than one active shooter, so I was going to try to stand my ground the best I could….”

When asked how he and the staff and Ned Pepper’s were dealing with things, he said: “A lot of people don’t understand what we’re all going through….It’s pretty heavy on all our hearts and going down (back to the Oregon District) to see my coworkers, my friends, fellow patriots, it did really help a lot. Just hearing people telling stories about the ones that got hurt, people coming up to me and telling me thank you, it means a lot. It’s a weight being lifted off our chests because it was hard that night. Real hard.”

In the interview, Ganger also said he “can’t shake his thoughts of the nine victims, the discarded shoes and purses left on the floor of Ned Peppers” and his wish that “he could have protected more people”. Despite all that, Ganger will go back to work when he recovers, saying “If I don’t go back to work, he wins…He took something away from all of us if we don’t go back. He’s not gonna beat me.”

His friends have also made sure anyone online knows that isn’t the first time Jeremy Ganger did something exceptional. In the past, he saved a dog from a burning building and paid for it with bad burns.

We live in a time where hatred against anyone who looks, acts, thinks, loves, or is from “somewhere else” has become a routine daily occurrence, from those who govern us all the way to everyday people. Too many now have the means to act on those hatreds with extreme prejudice, literally and figuratively, and do so far too often.

In such a time, the world needs to hear about what Jeremy Ganger did… and a deed done with such selflessness and courage needs to be made an example of. As someone who every year makes a point of publicizing the various Holiday charity shows that indy wrestling does to show that the stereotypes of wrestling companies and those who work in it are utter bullshit (plus to encourage others to do more)….I think a story like Jeremy Ganger’s needs to be shouted from the damn rooftops.

Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. He and the people of Dayton will need them.

Speaking of those Holiday charity shows… for those of you who run independent wrestling promotions, it may still be summertime, but schools are opening and NFL exhibition games are already starting, which means fall isn’t far away… and after fall, the Holidays.

During that season, the wrestling community will reach out to those in need with benefits or collections for various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters…and lots and lots of Toys for Tots drives, collecting warm coats and events benefiting other charities.

Last year I managed to find 86 different events in communities through the United States and Canada. Keep in mind that these were the shows I had information for. There were certainly far more held. here is what those promotions did:

* $74,718.94 raised (US and Canadian)

* 5,683 toys collected

* 4,750 pounds of food (equivalent of cans, non-perishables, etc.). That’s over TWO TONS of food. TONS.

* 32 blankets and 30 winter coats, plus personal items including socks, underwear, soap bars, disposable razors, gloves, shaving cream.

Using the example of Jeremy Ganger as a guide, if you run an independent wrestling promotion, or if you have the ear of someone who does, please consider holding such an event during the Holiday season, or if you do…let your fans know you’ll be doing one later this year. Use his example of selflessness and dedication to simply being a decent human being as a guide and do some good at a time of such mindless evil.

Until next time…