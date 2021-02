King of the Ring Returns Next Week on Raw

WWE has revealed who will be participating in the tournament.

Here are the 16 WWE stars who will be taking part in it:

— The Miz

— Ricochet

— Drew McIntyre

— Ali

— Kevin Owens

— Chad Gable

— Andrade

— Shelton Benjamin

— Sami Zayn

— Cedric Alexander

— Baron Corbin

— Apollo Crews

— Buddy Murphy

— Cesaro

— Elias

— Samoa Joe