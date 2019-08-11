Former WWE diva has her Twitter account hacked

Aug 11, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck
The former Rosa Mendes…
View this post on Instagram
Hey guys if you’re following Milena, please unfollow and report her account and spread the message!
A post shared by Katarina Waters (@katarinasinfamy) on Aug 11, 2019 at 10:54am PDT
Hey guys if you’re following Milena, please unfollow and report her account and spread the message!
A post shared by Katarina Waters (@katarinasinfamy) on Aug 11, 2019 at 10:54am PDT
Post Category: News Tags: Rosa Mendes
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website