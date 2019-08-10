WWE NXT Live Event Results – August 10, 2019 – Buffalo, New York

Thanks to Kevin Snyder for these results:

1. Damian Priest defeated Isaiah Scott

2. Io Shirai defeated Tegan Nox

-After the match, Shirai was chased off by Candice LeRae.

3. Jordan Myles defeated Cameron Grimes

-The Street Profits came out for a promo, but were interrupted by Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly. They talked back and forth and hyped the TakeOver match before the Profits left through the crowd.

4. Jaxson Ryker defeated Kushida

5. Matt Riddle vs. Pete Dunne (No Contest)

-Killian Dain rushed the ring and interrupted. Riddle and Dunne clotheslined him to the floor and shook hands.

6. Breezango defeated The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake) (w/Jaxson Ryker)

7. #1 Contender’s (NXT Women’s Championship) Match

Mia Yim defeated Bianca Belair

-After the match, Shayna Baszler came to the entrance ramp and stared down Yim.

8. NXT North American Championship Match

The Velveteen Dream (c) defeated Roderick Strong