WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson sells over 158,000 WWE shares

WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson unloaded 158,134 WWE shares on Thursday, August 8 according to the latest documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wilson, one of the most powerful women in WWE today, is still in possession of 41,508 WWE shares after the transaction, a transaction which left her with a total of $10,958,686 after she sold the shares at $69.30 each.

Before the Q2 2019 earnings report, Wilson along with six other top WWE officials, sold $22 million worth of stocks. On that day, Wilson sold 65,318 shares at $70.23 and took home $4,587,283.