Stardom Results – August 10, 2019 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Momo Watanabe defeated Saya Kamitani

2. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Tokyo Cyber Squad (Hana Kimura, Konami, and Bobbi Tyler) defeated Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano, and Saya Iida

3. High Speed Championship – Three-Way Match

Riho defeated Starlight Kid and Death Yama-san (c)

4. Artist of Stardom Championship Match

Oedo Tai (Kagetsu, Andras Miyagi, and Natsu Sumire) (c) defeated Oedo Tai (Hazuki, Jamie Hayter, and Natsuko Tora)

5. Wonder of Stardom Championship Match

Arisa Hoshiki (c) defeated Jungle Kyona

6. World of Stardom Championship Match

Bea Priestley (c) defeated Utami Hayashishita