ROH “Summer Supercard” Results – August 9, 2019 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

1. Villain Enterprise (Brody King and PCO) defeated The Kingdom (Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan)

2. Marty Scurll defeated PJ Black

3. ROH Women of Honor Championship Match

Kelly Klein (c) defeated Tasha Steelz

4. Lifeblood (Bandido and Mark Haskins) defeated Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

5. No Disqualification Match

Rush defeated Dalton Castle

6. ROH World Television Championship

Shane Taylor (c) defeated Tracy Williams

7. CMLL Trios Match

Carístico, Soberano Jr., and Stuka Jr. defeated Bárbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, and Templario

8. ROH World Championship Match

Matt Taven (c) defeated Alex Shelley

9. ROH World Tag Team Championship – Ladder War

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) (c) defeated Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa)