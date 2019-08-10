ROH “Summer Supercard” Results – August 9, 2019 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada
1. Villain Enterprise (Brody King and PCO) defeated The Kingdom (Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan)
2. Marty Scurll defeated PJ Black
3. ROH Women of Honor Championship Match
Kelly Klein (c) defeated Tasha Steelz
4. Lifeblood (Bandido and Mark Haskins) defeated Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham
5. No Disqualification Match
Rush defeated Dalton Castle
6. ROH World Television Championship
Shane Taylor (c) defeated Tracy Williams
7. CMLL Trios Match
Carístico, Soberano Jr., and Stuka Jr. defeated Bárbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, and Templario
8. ROH World Championship Match
Matt Taven (c) defeated Alex Shelley
9. ROH World Tag Team Championship – Ladder War
The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) (c) defeated Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa)