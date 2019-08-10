NXT TakeOver: Toronto II Recap

Preshow:

Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts, and Pat McAfee are the preshow panel. They run down the card and Roberts says it’s time to see if The Undisputed Era can take home all the gold, while McAfee says the opposite could happen and they could leave with nothing.

The video hype package for the feud between Shayna Baszler and Mia Yim is shown. Roberts says no one works harder than Baszler and Yim worked hard to get this far, but she’s only getting this far. McAfee says Yim will have a massive night and Baszler will meet her match tonight. Roberts says McAfee is wrong and Baszler is simply better than Yim.

—

A promo from Adam Cole airs. He says Johnny Gargano is not in his league and he will hold the NXT Championship as long as he pleases. He says at the end of the night, The Undisputed Era will stand on top of the world and will be draped in gold. Roberts says The Era is in the position they are in because they deserve to be there. McAfee says tonight could be a bad night for The Era.

The panel turns the talk to the match between Io Shirai and Candice LeRae. Roberts says Shirai was counting on LeRae to have her back, but LeRae let her down. McAfee says Shirai was ungrateful when she turned her back on LeRae.

—

The video hype package for the feud between The Velveteen Dream, Pete Dunne, and Roderick Strong airs. Roberts says Strong will be motivated by Adam Cole’s proclamation, but this is The Era’s biggest risk of not leaving with a title. McAfee says Dunne has been a great champion before, but Dream always steps up on the big stage and will leave with the title. Roberts agrees that Dream will retain.

A promo from Johnny Gargano airs. He says the third fall will not be needed, because he is going to hell with Adam Cole and will walk out as the new NXT Champion after two falls. The video hype package for the feud between Cole and Gargano airs.

A promo from William Regal airs. He says if the match goes to a third fall, there will be a definitive end. A video airs of a barbed wire steel cage lined with weapons. Roberts says if Gargano loses, it proves that he is someone who cannot sustain a long reign or the pressure of title matches anymore.

—

NXT TakeOver: Toronto II:

The show opens with “Unsainted” by Slipknot playing while the video hype package for all the matches plays on the screen. Beth Phoenix, Mauro Ranallo, and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary.

—

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly)

Dawkins and O’Reilly start the match and Dawkins backs him into the corner. Dawkins pats O’Reilly on the head, but O’Reilly slaps him across the face. Dawkins takes O’Reilly down and then delivers a shoulder tackle. O’Reilly grabs Dawkins’s leg and Fish tags in. Fish delivers a few shots, but Dawkins drops him with a shoulder tackle. Ford tags in and drops Fish to the mat. Ford goes for the cover, but Fish kicks out at one. Dawkins tags in and delivers a double ax handle to Fish. Dawkins delivers an elbow shot and Ford tags in. Ford delivers an elbow shot and applies a wrist-lock. Fish comes back with a forearm and then body shots. Fish tosses Ford to the floor and O’Reilly tags in. O’Reilly clubs Ford in the back of the head and delivers knee strikes and body shots in the corner. Ford comes back with an arm drag to O’Reilly, and then one to Fish.

Ford takes O’Reilly down with a dropkick and tags in Dawkins. Ford leaps over Dawkins and lands on O’Reilly with the Banzai Drop. Ford and Dawkins drop Fish with a flapjack, but O’Reilly takes Dawkins down. Fish trips Ford up on the apron and Dawkins goes after O’Reilly. Fish tags in, but Dawkins drapes him over the top. Dawkins splashes O’Reilly in the corner, but Fish drops Dawkins with a flying forearm. Fish delivers right hands in the corner and then connects with a knee strike. O’Reilly tags in and does the same, and then delivers strikes and trips Dawkins to the mat. O’Reilly goes for the cover, but Dawkins kicks out at two. O’Reilly drives his knee into Dawkins’s rib cage and Fish tags in. Fish connects with a senton and goes for the cover, but Dawkins kicks out at two. Fish slams Dawkins to the mat and O’Reilly tags back in.

O’Reilly delivers a series of forearm shots and applies a front face-lock. Dawkins gets free, but Fish tags in. Dawkins drops Fish with a back body drop and tags in Ford. Ford drops Fish with a flying clothesline and then delivers an elbow to O’Reilly. Ford drops Fish with a belly-to-back suplex and then connects with a standing moonsault. Ford goes for the cover, but Fish kicks out at two. Ford goes for the People’s Elbow, but O’Reilly trips him up. Ford kicks O’Reilly in the face and then slams Fish to the mat. Ford goes for the cover, but Fish kicks out at two. O’Reilly kicks Dawkins to the floor and then Fish chop blocks Ford. O’Reilly tags in and The Era double-team Ford. O’Reilly goes for the cover, but Ford kicks out at two. O’Reilly puts Ford on the top and Fish tags in. Fish goes for a suplex, but Ford counters and sends him to the mat.

Ford stands up, but Fish knocks him down. O’Reilly tags in as Fish suplexes Ford to the mat. O’Reilly splashes onto Ford’s knee and then locks in the Achilles Heel. Ford reaches for the ropes, but Fish delivers a diving headbutt to Ford. O’Reilly locks in the Achilles Heel again, but Dawkings gets into the ring and slams Fish onto O’Reilly. Dawkins splashes Fish int he corner and takes him down with a bulldog. O’Reilly comes back on Dawkins, but Dawkins delivers a belly-to-belly suplex. O’Reilly comes back with a knee strike, but Ford tags in. Ford takes O’Reilly down with a Blockbuster from the top and goes for the cover, but Fish breaks it up at two. All four men brawl in the ring and then Dawkins and Fish get sent to the floor.

Ford and O’Reilly exchange shots and Ford sends O’Reilly into Ford. Ford sends O’Reilly to the floor and takes he and Fish out with a suicide dive. Ford gets O’Reilly back into the ring and hits the frog splash and gets the pin fall.

Winners and still NXT Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits

—

Johnny Gargano is shown looking at various weapons backstage.

The video hype package for the feud between Candice LeRae and Io Shirai airs.

—

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

LeRae attacks Shirai before the bell, but the referee separates them and rings the bell. Shirai goes to the floor, but LeRae takes her out with a dropkick. Shirai comes back and slams LeRae into the apron and then suplexes her onto the announce table. LeRae gets into the ring at the nine count, but Shirai catches her with a basement dropkick and then delivers right hands. Shirai takes LeRae down with a flapjack and then delivers another dropkick. Shirai goes for the cover, but LeRae kicks out at two. Shirai applies a rear chin-lock, but LeRae backs her into the corner. LeRae delivers a head-scissors, but Shirai lands on her feet. Shirai delivers a dropkick and then applies a modified Camel Clutch. Shirai backs LeRae into the corner and delivers the Air Raid Crash. Shirai goes for the cover, but LeRae kicks out at two.

LeRae comes back with a back body drop and then sends Shirai to the apron. Shirai comes back with a right hand and drapes LeRae over the top rope. Shirai goes up top and goes for a dropkick, but LeRae dodges it. LeRae delivers forearms and chops and backs Shirai into the corner. LeRae delivers a hip attack and then a Brain Buster. LeRae goes for the cover, but Shirai kicks out at two. LeRae locks in the Iron Octopus, but Shirai makes it to the ropes. Shirai trips LeRae into the ropes and goes for the Tiger Feint Kick, but LeRae blocks and it delivers a neck-breaker. LeRae goes for the cover, but Shirai kicks out at two. Shirai comes back and sends LeRae to the apron. Shirai delivers the Tiger Feint Kick, but LeRae sends her to the floor. LeRae takes Shirai out with a suicide dive into a tornado DDT. LeRae gets Shirai back into the ring and delivers a double stomp to the neck.

LeRae goes for the cover, but Shirai kicks out at two. LeRae goes for a neck-breaker, but Shirai counters and locks in a cross-face. LeRae counters into a roll-up for two, but Shirai kicks her in the face. LeRae comes back with a forearm and runs the ropes, but Shirai delivers a forearm of her own. Shirai delivers a German suplex, but LeRae comes back with one of her own. LeRae comes off the ropes, but Shirai catches her and delivers a German suplex. Shirai goes for the cover, but LeRae kicks out at two. Shirai delivers double knees in the corner and climbs, but LeRae cuts her off. LeRae sends Shirai into the turnbuckle and climbs, but Shirai cuts her off. LeRae takes Shirai down with a reverse-rana and goes for the cover, but Shirai kicks out at two. LeRae delivers a swinging neck-breaker from the ropes and goes for the cover, but Shirai kicks out again.

LeRae goes up top, but Shirai cuts her off and delivers a Spanish Fly from the top. Shirai goes for the cover, but LeRae kicks out at two. Shirai delives right hands, but LeRae catches her with a roll-up for two. Shirai delivers a double under-hook back-breaker and goes up top. Shirai hits the moonsault and goes for the cover, but LeRae kicks out at two. Shirai delivers right hands and then locks in a Koji Clutch and LeRae passes out.

Winner: Io Shirai

—

Shayna Baszler is shown warming up for her match backstage.

—

Matt Riddle interrupts the show and calls out Killian Dain. Dain comes out and they begin brawling. Dain stomps on Riddle’s foot as referees come out to separate them. Dain backs up the ramp, but Riddle goes after him. Dain rakes Riddle’s eyes, but Riddle comes back with knee strikes and beats him down. Security pulls Riddle off, but Dain comes back and lays Riddle out. Dain lays the security out and Riddle gets on Dain’s back and locks in a sleeper hold. Dain backs Riddle into the LED screen and then drives himself, Riddle, and a security guard through a set of tables.

—

The video hype package for the feud between Roderick Strong, Pete Dunne, and The Velveteen Dream airs.

NXT North American Championship – Triple Threat Match: The Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong

Strong takes out Dunne and Dream, but they come back to send him to the outside. Dream and Dunne to the floor and Strong sends Dunne into the apron. Dream sends Strong to the corner and then delivers a double ax handle. Dunne gets back on the apron and he and Dream double-team Strong. Dream delivers a dropkick and Dunne stomps on Strong’s arm. Dream slams Strong in the corner and Dunne sends him to the floor. Dunne takes Dream down and goes for a cross arm-breaker, but Dream gets free. Dunne goes for the Bitter End, but Dream escapes. Strong pulls Dream into the ring post and then drops Dunne with a dropkick. Strong slams Dream onto the ring apron, and then slams Dunne onto the barricade and then into Dream. Strong gets Dunne back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Dunne kicks out at two.

Strong delivers another back-breaker to Dunne and goes for the cover, but Dunne kicks out again. Strong applies a submission, but Dunne kicks his way free. Strong comes back with a dropkick and backs Dunne into the ropes. They exchange chops and Strong delivers a back-breaker. Strong goes for the cover, but Dunne kicks out at two. Dream gets back into the ring and takes Strong down. Dream kicks Strong in the face and delivers a clothesline. Dream drops Strong with a Russian leg-sweep and goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. Dream delivers a back-breaker and drops a knee from the ropes. Dream locks in the Sharpshooter, but Dunne comes from the top and dropkicks Dream. Dream drops Dunne with a right hand on the floor, but Strong takes Dream out with a dropkick. Dunne takes out Strong and Dream with a moonsault.

All three men get back into the ring and Dunne delivers a German suplex to Strong onto Dream. Dunne goes for the cover, but Dream kicks out at two. Dunne stomps on both Strong and Dream, but they come back and beat down Dunne. They exchange shots with each other, then Dunne joins the fray. Strong kicks Dream in the head, and then Dunne does the same to Strong. Dunne stomps on Strong and Dream, but Dream takes Dunne down with the Dream Valley Driver. Strong delivers a back-breaker to Dream, and then Dunne drops Strong with the X-Plex. Dream goes up top, but Dunne cuts him off. Dream comes back, but Dunne wrenches his fingers. Strong gets involved and pulls Dunne and Dream back to the mat. Strong sends Dream to the mat, but Dunne locks Strong in a triangle submission. Strong gets free and then goes for the Tiger Bomb, but Dunne blocks it.

Strong goes to the corner, but Dunne holds on and starts wrenching his fingers. Dream delivers a coast-to-coast elbow drop on Dunne to break it up. Strong delivers a knee strike to Dream, and one to Dunne as well. He delivers forearms to both and then slams Dream to the mat. Strong power bombs Dunne onto Dream and then applies a double Strong Hold to both men. They get free and Dunne goes after Strong’s fingers. Dream kicks Strong into Dunne and sets up for a double Dream Valley Driver. Dunne gets free and Strong delivers a knee to Dream. Dunne wrenches both their fingers and drops Strong with the Bitter End. Dream is with the referee and blocks him from making the three count. Dunne kicks Dream around and stomps on his hand. Dunne stomps Dream’s head into the mat, but Strong delivers a few forearms to Dunne.

Dunne comes back with a kick to the face, but Strong rolls through and locks in the Strong Hold again. Dream breaks it up and sends Strong to the floor. Dream drops Dunne with the Dream Valley Driver. Strong sends Dream to the floor and then delivers the End of Heartache to Dunne. Strong goes for the cover, but Dream tosses him off and gets the pin fall on Dunne.

Winner and still NXT North American Champion: The Velveteen Dream

—

Adam Cole is shown warming up backstage.

The video hype package for the feud between Shayna Baszler and Mia Yim is shown.

—

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Mia Yim

Baszler applies a wrist-lock and smacks Yim in the face. They lock up and Baszler applies another wrist-lock and takes Yim down. Baszler applies a body scissors hold, but Yim makes it to the ropes. Yim comes back with a few arm-drags and takes her down with a hurricanrana. Yim sends Baszler to the corner and connects with a cannonball splash. Baszler rolls to the floor and Yim goes for a suicide dive, but Baszler catches her with a forearm. Yim comes back and slams Baszler into the steps. Yim puts Baszler’s arm in between the steps and ring post and kicks the steps into the post. Yim rolls Baszler back into the ring, but Baszler trips her up. Baszler kicks Yim in the head and delivers a knee strike in the corner. Baszler delivers a few kicks and goes for the cover, but Yim kicks out at two. Baszler stomps onto Yim’s arm.

Baszler takes Yim to the mat and applies a kimora, and then delivers a forearm to the back. Baszler kicks Yim in the chest and goes for the cover, but Yim kicks out at two. Baszler puts her boot in Yim’s throat and then begins joint manipulation. Yim grinds her nails into Baszler’s back and pulls her down by her hair. Yim comes off the ropes, but Baszler drops her with a clothesline. Baszler goes for the cover, but Yim kicks out at two. Baszler comes off the ropes, but Yim rolls her up for two. Baszler comes back with a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Yim kicks out at two again. Yim comes back with an eye rake and then drops Baszler with a side suplex. Yim delivers right hands and then drops Baszler with a belly-to-belly throw. Baszler rolls to the floor, but Yim takes her out with a suicide dive. Yim puts Baszler back into the ring and drops her with a tornado DDT.

Baszler dodges a kick and delivers a knee strike. Baszler delivers another and goes for the cover, but Yim kicks out at two. Baszler goes for a suplex, but Yim sends her into the corner. Yim locks in the Tarantula and then goes up top. Baszler climbs, but Yim cuts her off and slams her to the match with the Code Blue. Yim goes for the cover, but Baszler kicks out at two. Baszler comes back with goes for Kirifuda Clutch, but Yim blocks it. Yim stomps on Baszler’s arm and then kicks her in the chest. Yim goes for the arm-bar and kicks Baszler in the face. Baszler rolls through and locks in the Kirifuda Clutch. Yim breaks the hold, but Baszler locks in a triangle hold with her legs and Yim taps out.

Winner and still NXT Women’s Champion: Shayna Baszler

—

The video hype package for the feud between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano airs.

NXT Championship – Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

First Fall – Singles Match

Gargano applies a wrist-lock and trips him down to the mat. Cole gets free and applies a side headlock. Gargano gets free and they stand at a stalemate after a quick series of dodges and getting free of holds. Gargano backs Cole into the corner and delivers a back elbow. Gargano takes Cole down with a hurricanrana and sends him to the floor. Gargano delivers a dropkick and then kicks Cole in the back on the floor. Cole dodges a knee and charges at Gargano, but Gargano dodges him and Cole kicks the ring steps. Gargano slams Cole’s knee into the apron a few times and works over his knee back in the ring. Cole comes back with right hands, but Gargano kicks him in the head. Cole comes back with a right hand and then slams Gargano into the ring apron. Cole tosses Gargano back into the ring and drops him with a neck-breaker.

Cole kicks Gargano in the back and delivers another neck-breaker. Cole goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at one. Cole applies a head scissors hold, but Gargano counters into an ankle lock. Cole sends Gargano to the corner, but Gargano comes back and suplexes Cole into the corner. They exchange shots and Gargano slams Cole to the mat. Gargano goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out at two. Gargano delivers a few chops and right hands in the corner and then kicks Cole in the back of the knee. Gargano locks in the Figure Four, but Cole makes it to the ropes. Gargano goes for an enzuiguri, but Cole dodges and delivers a wheelbarrow suplex for a two count. Cole delivers a few kicks and then goes for the Panama Sunrise, but Gargano counters and delivers a Sunset Driver. Gargano goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out at two.

Gargano takes Cole to the ropes, but Cole counters with a Codebreaker and then delivers a Michinoku Driver for a two count. They exchange shots and then drop each other with a clothesline. Gargano sends Cole to the floor and goes for a suicide dive, but Cole kicks him in the head. Cole goes for another wheelbarrow suplex, but Gargano counters and sends him into the barricade. Gargano gets Cole back into the ring and delivers a DDT and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out at two. Cole comes back with a few kicks and then delivers a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two. Cole stomps away on Gargano in the corner and then Cole grabs a chair. He slides it into the ring and the referee grabs it. Cole delivers a low-blow to Gargano and goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two.

Cole gets the chair again, but Gargano cuts him off with a superkick. Gargano grabs the chair and hits Cole with it and is disqualified.

Winner of the first fall via disqualification: Adam Cole

Second Fall: Street Fight

Cole rolls out out of the ring, but Gargano throws the chair at him. Gargano delivers a suicide dive and they brawl into the crowd. Gargano drops Cole with a superkick and they head back toward ringside. Gargano delivers a cross-body that sends Cole through the barricade. They get on the announce table and Gargano back body drops Cole through the other one. Gargano tosses Cole back into the ring and then tosses tables in the ring as well. Gargano tosses chairs in the ring, but Cole drops him with a Shining Wizard. Cole delivers a neck-breaker onto a chair and goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two. Cole places a chair in the corner, but Gargano comes back and throws Cole into the chair with the Lawn Dart. Gargano locks in the Gargano Escape and Cole taps out.

Winner of the second fall: Johnny Gargano

Third Fall: Barbed Wire Weapons Steel Cage Match

Gargano drops Cole to the mat and grabs a kendo stick. Cole meets him with a kick and gets one of his own. Gargano kicks Cole and then they beat each other with the kendo stick and then deliver a double superkick. Gargano begins to climb and reaches for a ladder, but Cole cuts him off. Gargano sends Cole to the mat and delivers another superkick. Gargano goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out at two. Gargano sets up a table, but Cole knocks him down and then throws him into a chair. Cole delivers the Backstabber and goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two. Cole sets up a couple of chairs and puts Gargano on the ropes, but Gargano uses a fire extinguisher to blind Cole. Gargano delivers a tornado DDT to Cole through the chairs and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out at two. Gargano reaches for a sledgehammer, but Gargano cuts him off.

Gargano power bombs Cole back to the mat and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out at two. Gargano grabs the sledgehammer, but Cole cuts him off with a superkick. Cole rips the ladder from the cage and throws it at Gargano, but Gargano dodges it. Cole delivers the Panama Sunrise and goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two. Cole delivers another Panama Sunrise, this one off the ladder, and goes for another cover, but Gargano kicks out again. Cole sets Gargano on a chair and goes for the Last Shot, but Gargano moves and Cole hits the chair. Gargano locks in an STO with a kendo stick, but Cole bites Gargano’s hand to break the hold. Gargano sets up two tables and puts Cole on them. Gargano climbs the ladder, but Cole rolls off the tables. Gargano gets on the ropes, but Cole climbs with him as well. Gargano delivers a Panama Sunrise to Cole from the ropes and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out at two.

Gargano grabs a bag and dumps it out. He grabs a pair of wire cutters and cuts the barbed wire at the top of the cage. Cole looks on and begins to climb. Cole gets on a steel-enforced table on top of the cage, but Gargano meets him there. They battle on the table and then Cole sends himself and Gargano through the tables on the mat and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still NXT Champion: Adam Cole

-The other members of The Era come to the ring and help Cole out of the ring. He holds the title in the air at the top of the ramp as the show comes to a close.