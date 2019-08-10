NXT Takeover: Toronto 2019 live on WWE Network tonight

Live tonight from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, WWE presents NXT Takeover: Toronto 2019 exclusively on the WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano in a two-out-of-three falls match for the NXT title; Shayna Baszler vs Mia Yim for the NXT Women’s title; Street Profits vs The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team titles; Velveteen Dream vs Pete Dunne vs Roderick Strong in a triple threat match for the NXT North American title; Candice LaRae vs Io Shirai.

