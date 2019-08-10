Impact Wrestling Results – August 9, 2019 – Windsor, Ontario, Canada
1. Impact X-Division Championship Match
Jake Crist (c) defeated Aiden Prince
2. Ace Austin defeated Eddie Edwards (via disqualification)
3. Madison Rayne defeated Alexia Nicole
4. Impact Knockouts Championship Match
Taye Valkyrie (w/John E.Bravo) (c) vs. Havok (No Contest)
5. N8 Mattson defeated Stone Rockwell (via disqualification)
6. Impact World Tag Team Championship Match
The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) (c) defeated Ortiz and Daga (w/Konnan)