WWE NXT Live Event Results – August 8, 2019 – Albany, New York

1. Breezango defeated The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake)

2. Damian Priest defeated Isaiah Scott

3. Kushida defeated Jaxson Ryker

4. Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox defeated Bianca Belair and Io Shirai

5. Matt Riddle defeated Pete Dunne

-After the match, Killian Dain attacked Riddle.

6. Jordan Myles defeated Cameron Grimes

7. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Shayna Baszler (c) defeated Mia Yim

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Street Profits and The Velveteen Dream defeated The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong)