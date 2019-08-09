Tickets for weeks two and three of AEW on TNT go on sale on August 16

Tickets for episodes two and three of AEW on TNT will go on sale next Friday, August 16 at Noon ET on Ticketmaster.com. Prices will be $20, $35, $50, $75, and $90 plus other service charges and taxes.

Week two of AEW on TNT will be live from The Agganis Arena in Boston on October 9 while week three will take place at The Liacouras Center in Philly on October 16.

With the show getting closer to start, AEW will be rapidly announcing more host cities for their new weekly live television show. The first show sold out quick, although tons of tickets remain on secondary market websites. The test will be to keep the same momentum weeks and months in and it will be interesting to see if they will be suffering from the same problem that WWE has when it comes to filling up arenas once things calm down.