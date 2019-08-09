The Miz Says Angle with Shane McMahon Isn’t Over

The Miz spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview promoting Miz & Mrs., talking about his storyline with Shane McMahon and more. Highlights are below:

On his dad’s big moment at WrestleMania: “My dad got a WrestleMania moment. Some people work their entire life for a WrestleMania moment and never get it. My dad worked in WWE for one day and got his WrestleMania moment.”

On his dad making the most of it: “My dad became a really huge sensation on the internet when that meme went viral, and he hasn’t stopped talking to me about it. My dad is also the type of person who takes his 15 minutes of fame and turns it into 45 years, and that’s exactly what he’s doing now. After WrestleMania, my dad did an appearance for a local college and he was advertised as ‘WWE’s Mr. Miz.’ He has eight-by-tens and T-shirts that he sells. Every Monday before WrestleMania, he’d call me and tell me everything that I was doing wrong on Raw. Now he says I should listen to him because the only time he was on the air, he went viral.”

On his feud with Shane McMahon: “My story with Shane isn’t finished. Any time Shane McMahon is on a show, I’m going to come after him. When I get at him, it’s only going to take a split-second to demolish him. There will be a conclusion, a time when I get my hands on him where it will be the last period in any sentence.”

On his and Maryse’s work on Miz & Mrs.: “Maryse and I knew if we had control of this show that we would make something that we’d love and we’re proud of it, and it’s really been a lot of fun. We find things we want to do and then we go film them. I’m in a house full of women, and I’m doing a lot of listening, but I’m enjoying it. I was on The Real World and The Real World/Road Rules Challenge, and I had great experiences with that, but I wanted to do something different with this reality show. I consider it hybrid reality. We’re not the Kardashians, Real Housewives, or even the Chrisleys. I look at it more as Modern Family with a reality spin to it.”