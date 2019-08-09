Scott Hall: “I think AEW is basically competing with NXT”

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall recently did an interview with Wrestling Inc where he spoke about a wide range of topics

According to Hall, he thinks before AEW tries to compete with WWE, they must first compete with NXT.

“I think AEW is basically competing with NXT. NXT is booming and global and now that TV wants wrestling, every network is a copycat network,” said Hall. “People want more wrestling on TV so it won’t be long until NXT has a show, I predict. And you heard it here first.”

“If you believe in your product, then you put it right up against the guy. I’m coming in right next door and we’re gonna compete for the money. It makes everything sharper and better.”