Scenarios for Potential NJPW G1 Climax 29 Block Winners

The NJPW G1 Climax 29 Tournament is winding down, with only one more night for the A Block and B Block respectively. In the A Block, only Kazuchika Okada (14 points) and Kota Ibushi (12 points) are still in contention to win the Block. In the B Block, Hirooki Goto, Jon Moxley, Tetsuya Naito, and Jay White (all with 10 points) are still in contention. The final night of A Block competition will be August 10th, while the final night of B Block competition will be August 11th. The winners of the Blocks will face off on August 12th. Here is how each man can win his Block:

Kazuchika Okada wins A Block if:

-wins against Kota Ibushi

-draws against Kota Ibushi

Kota Ibushi wins A Block if:

-wins against Kazuchika Okada

—

Hirooki Goto wins B Block if:

-wins over Shingo Takagi

-Tetsuya Naito does not beat Jay White

Jon Moxley wins B Block if:

-wins over Juice Robinson

-Hirooki Goto does not beat Shingo Takagi

-Jay White does not beat Tetsuya Naito

Tetsuya Naito wins B Block if:

-wins against Jay White

-Jon Moxley does not beat Juice Robinson

Jay White wins B Block if:

-wins against Tetsuya Naito

-Hirooki Goto does not beat Shingo Takagi