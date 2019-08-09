Scenarios for Potential NJPW G1 Climax 29 Block Winners
The NJPW G1 Climax 29 Tournament is winding down, with only one more night for the A Block and B Block respectively. In the A Block, only Kazuchika Okada (14 points) and Kota Ibushi (12 points) are still in contention to win the Block. In the B Block, Hirooki Goto, Jon Moxley, Tetsuya Naito, and Jay White (all with 10 points) are still in contention. The final night of A Block competition will be August 10th, while the final night of B Block competition will be August 11th. The winners of the Blocks will face off on August 12th. Here is how each man can win his Block:
Kazuchika Okada wins A Block if:
-wins against Kota Ibushi
-draws against Kota Ibushi
Kota Ibushi wins A Block if:
-wins against Kazuchika Okada
Hirooki Goto wins B Block if:
-wins over Shingo Takagi
-Tetsuya Naito does not beat Jay White
Jon Moxley wins B Block if:
-wins over Juice Robinson
-Hirooki Goto does not beat Shingo Takagi
-Jay White does not beat Tetsuya Naito
Tetsuya Naito wins B Block if:
-wins against Jay White
-Jon Moxley does not beat Juice Robinson
Jay White wins B Block if:
-wins against Tetsuya Naito
-Hirooki Goto does not beat Shingo Takagi