McIntyre on The Rock calling the next breakout star: “It was unexpected”

“It was unexpected. Over the last few years, I’ve tried to push myself inside and outside the ring. The Rock is somebody I look to for motivation in general. If you follow him on social media, and when you meet him, he is such a genuine person. He works so hard, which is why he achieves everything he achieves. It’s a big inspiration to me to have that kind of backing from somebody I admire so much. That kind of validation means I’m on the right track.”

source: journaltimes.com