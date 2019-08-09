Impact announces ticket details for Bound For Glory 2019

Impact Wrestling today announced ticket details for the Bound For Glory pay-per-view which will be held on Sunday, October 20, at the Odeum Expo Center just outside Chicago, Illinois.

Three packages – Titanium, Front Row, and Golden Circle – will go on sale starting today at Noon ET on ImpactWrestling.com while general admission tickets will go on sale on Monday, August 12 at Noon ET for just $25. Titanium tickets are $300, Front Row are $100, and Golden Circle are $60.

Titanium tickets will include admission to the Impact Plus live special Prelude to Glory on Friday, October 18 at Palais Royale in South Bend, Indiana; admission to All Glory fan interaction event on Saturday, October 19 at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois, including autographs and photos; early admission with front row seats to Bound For Glory; five autographed 8×10 photos of current stars; Titanium room access for the first-ever Impact Trade & Treats where fans can trade photos with other Titanium ticketholders with treats provided; Ringside photo taken by Impact Wrestling’s professional photographer; exclusive photo-ops; commemorative, autographed Bound For Glory mounted poster; post-show meet & greet; and 10% discount on all merchandise purchased Friday to Sunday.