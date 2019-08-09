“I want to be the face of the company”

Charlotte Flair talks about Becky Lynch being on the cover of WWE 2K20:

“So, I look at it this way. If you watched the video game’s commercial and Roman acknowledging her like ‘You’re the man,’ there’s no bigger acknowledgement in our company than coming from Roman Reigns. I want to be where Roman is right now, on for FOX. I want to be the face of the company.”

source: The Wrap